Macaulay Culkin & Brenda Song’s Adorable Sons Make First Public Appearance

On Friday, Macaulay Culkin was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Culkin was joined for the special day by his fiancée Brenda Song and their two boys: Dakota, 2, and Carson, 1.

It was the first public event for the boys. At one point, Macaulay was seen kissing Carson on the head.

During his speech, Macaulay showed major love for Brenda and their kids. He said, “I’d like to thank Brenda. You are absolutely everything. You’re my champion… You’re the best person I’ve ever known… You’ve given me family. After the birth of our two boys, you become one of my three favorite people. You’re somewhere in there. I love you. I love you so much.”

Culkin made a reference to his hit movie “Home Alone,” saying, “To wrap things up, and in the spirit of the holiday season. I just wanna say, merry Christmas, ya filthy animals.”

Macaulay’s “Home Alone” co-star Catherine O’Hara also gave a speech at the ceremony. She shared, “‘Home Alone’ was, is, and always will be a beloved global sensation. The reason families all over the world can’t let a year go by without watching and loving ‘Home Alone’ together is because of Macaulay Culkin.”