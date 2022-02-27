SAG Awards 2022: Kieran Culkin’s Epic Joke About ‘Succession’ Ending

Getty Images

“Succession” star Kieran Culkin hit the red carpet at the SAG Awards Sunday night, where he chatted with “Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers and Adam Glassman about his hit HBO show.

When Jenn asked what’s in store for his on-screen family, Culkin joked that his character Roman Roy “takes over in the end.”

Kieran teased, “Shouldn’t have told you that, that’s a spoiler.”

He doubled down on the lie, insisting, “I don't know what season, but that's how the show ends as Roman is in charge and everyone else is dead, he’s had them all killed.”