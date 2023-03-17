Celebrity News March 17, 2023
Brenda Song & Macaulay Culkin Secretly Welcomed Baby #2 (Report)
Brenda Song, 34, and Macaulay Culkin, 42, are parents again, Us Weekly reports.
The magazine reveals the couple secretly welcomed a baby boy named Carson sometime before Christmas.
The little guy joins big brother Dakota Song Culkin, who was born in April 2021.
Brenda and Macaulay have a lot to celebrate — not only do they have a new baby, they’re also engaged! Culkin popped the question in 2022 after five years of dating.
While the couple is usually pretty private, Brenda did gush over Macaulay while celebrating his 40th birthday in 2020.
She wrote on Instagram, “I could sit here and write endlessly about how wonderful, kind, loving, genuine, loyal, honest, brilliant and hilarious you are, and how grateful I am that I get to share and do this life thing with you. But firstly, that would take me an eternity and secondly, you won’t even see this because you don’t ever use Instagram. Hahaha. My unicorn that I never thought could exist, I am [the] luckiest person in the world because I am loved by you.”