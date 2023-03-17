Brenda Song & Macaulay Culkin Secretly Welcomed Baby #2 (Report)

Brenda and Macaulay have a lot to celebrate — not only do they have a new baby, they’re also engaged! Culkin popped the question in 2022 after five years of dating.

She wrote on Instagram, “I could sit here and write endlessly about how wonderful, kind, loving, genuine, loyal, honest, brilliant and hilarious you are, and how grateful I am that I get to share and do this life thing with you. But firstly, that would take me an eternity and secondly, you won’t even see this because you don’t ever use Instagram. Hahaha. My unicorn that I never thought could exist, I am [the] luckiest person in the world because I am loved by you.”