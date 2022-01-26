Celebrity News January 26, 2022
Report: Macaulay Culkin & Brenda Song Engaged
Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song are reportedly taking the next step in their relationship!
A source told People magazine that the pair are engaged.
To fuel more rumors, Brenda was seen wearing a diamond ring on that finger in Beverly Hills.
Macaulay and Brenda met on the set of “Changeland,” sparking romance rumors in the summer of 2017.
A year later, Macaulay expressed his desire to have a family with Brenda.
In an appearance on “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast, he revealed, “This one's a good one, so I'm probably going to put some babies in her in a little bit. I mean, we've definitely been practicing.”
Macaulay added, “I'm going to have some pretty babies. She's Asian, so I'm gonna have tiny little Asian babies. It's going to be adorable — a bunch of Sean Lennons running around the house — that's what I'm looking for,” referencing John Lennon and Yoko Ono's son.
As for their “good life” together, Culkin shared, “I have a pretty little family — a pretty girl, a pretty dog, a pretty cat, and all that stuff. We're gonna move. We're doing the house thing and all that kind of stuff.”
The couple welcomed their first child,, Dakota in April 2021.
The pair released a statement, telling Esquire, “We’re overjoyed.”