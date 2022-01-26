Report: Macaulay Culkin & Brenda Song Engaged

Getty Images

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song are reportedly taking the next step in their relationship!

A source told People magazine that the pair are engaged.

To fuel more rumors, Brenda was seen wearing a diamond ring on that finger in Beverly Hills.

Macaulay and Brenda met on the set of “Changeland,” sparking romance rumors in the summer of 2017.

A year later, Macaulay expressed his desire to have a family with Brenda.

In an appearance on “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast, he revealed, “This one's a good one, so I'm probably going to put some babies in her in a little bit. I mean, we've definitely been practicing.”

Macaulay added, “I'm going to have some pretty babies. She's Asian, so I'm gonna have tiny little Asian babies. It's going to be adorable — a bunch of Sean Lennons running around the house — that's what I'm looking for,” referencing John Lennon and Yoko Ono's son.

As for their “good life” together, Culkin shared, “I have a pretty little family — a pretty girl, a pretty dog, a pretty cat, and all that stuff. We're gonna move. We're doing the house thing and all that kind of stuff.”

The couple welcomed their first child,, Dakota in April 2021.