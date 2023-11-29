Omid Scobie on Meghan Markle & Kate Middleton's Icy Relationship

Getty Images

A backstabbing brother, Kate Middleton’s icy cold shoulder, and accusations of royal racism — journalist Omid Scobie is spilling all the scorching-hot tea in his explosive new book “End Game.”

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with Omid, who broke down some the biggest bombshells, including Kate and Meghan Markle’s fractured relationship.

Omid commented that Kate and Meghan were “damned from the very start,” since Harry and William were “already at odds with each other.”

Scobie felt that Kate, who is a mental health advocate, “ignored” Meghan who was “going through challenges to her mental health throughout her pregnancy.”

Omid also claimed that Kate and William conspired to take down Meghan and Harry by leaking information to the press. He said, “His private secretary, his communication secretary… he himself were giving out information about Harry and Meghan to sections of the British press to help improve his own image.”

Scobie doesn’t see any future for Harry and Meghan in England. He said, “It doesn’t look like it. It seems to be that this is the era where they really become completely autonomous in the royal family in every way possible.”

As for the rumors that he is Meghan and Harry’s unofficial spokesperson, he insisted, “I’ve said it many times — I’m not their friend.”