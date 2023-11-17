Meghan Markle Was ‘Proud’ to Show Support at Variety Power of Women (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, stepped out for Variety’s Power of Women at Citizen News in Los Angeles.

Markle told “Extra’s” Terri Seymour that she was “proud” to be able to support the women being honored.

Megan, who was honored last year, shared, “Oh, gosh, I’m just so proud to be able to support the women that are here. Unfortunately, I wasn’t able to be here last year, but it’s really special.”

She added, “Happy to be in such good community.”

The Power of Women event honors influential women in the entertainment industry.

This year’s honorees include Fantasia Barrino, Billie Eilish, Lily Gladstone and Carey Mulligan.