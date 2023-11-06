Prince Harry Will Not Attend King Charles III’s 75th Birthday (Report)

Getty Images

Prince Harry won’t be attending King Charles III’s 75th birthday celebration this month, reports Us Weekly.

The magazine reports Harry was invited to attend the festivities at Clarence House on November 14, but declined.

Harry now lives in California with wife Meghan Markle and their two children: Archie, 4, and Lilibet, 2.

The prince was just in the U.K. back in September to attend the 2023 WellChild Awards on his way to the Invictus Games in Germany. While in England, Harry reportedly paid his respects to his later grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, on the anniversary of her death.

He did not, however, see his father or brother Prince William.

Harry has been in a royal rift with his family for the past few years. Their relationships were further strained with the release of Harry’s memoir “Spare,” back in January. While Harry did attend Charles’ coronation in May, he flew straight back to the U.S. afterward.