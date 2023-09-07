Prince Harry Is Back in the U.K., but Not with the Royal Family

Getty Images

Prince Harry, the royal family’s prodigal son, has made another return to England.

He’s in London for the annual WellChild Awards, his first visit since he went to court to battle a British tabloid over claims of libel.

His estranged brother William was reportedly 100 miles away at his own charity event, while their father King Charles was staying at Balmoral.

Harry’s return to Britain comes just one day before the first anniversary of his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

He won’t be in Britain for long — he and Meghan Markle are already making plans to make a new home in California.

There are reports they are interested in building a $10-million home on an $8-million plot of land in Malibu, near Kim Kardashian.

Backgrid

They have been living about an hour north in the $14-million Montecito estate that was featured in their Netflix documentary.