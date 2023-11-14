Instagram

“The Bachlorette” alum Blake Horstmann and “Love Is Blind’s” Giannina Gibelli have a baby on the way!

On Tuesday, the pair released a joint statement on Instagram, writing, “First comes love, then comes baby H. We’re so grateful that life has led us here and over the moon to be parents to our sweet baby come spring 2024!”

They included maternity photos, including one of Blake kissing Giannina’s growing baby bump!

The baby news came as a surprise for their friends and family. They told People magazine, "No one was expecting it, but their reactions have been spectacular and we’re so grateful for the love and support."

Giannina added, "Needless to say, there was a lot of screaming, happy tears and jumping around. I think our friends' jaws are still on the ground. Our baby is so loved already."

The pregnancy "has been a dream!" for Giannina, who has "zero to no sickness."

She gushed, "I genuinely love being pregnant. It’s made me step into my femininity and I never thought I would enjoy it this much."

Blake and Giannina have been together for nearly two years.

In January of 2022, dating rumors began swirling about the two.

At the time, People magazine reported that they were “dating after recently meeting.”

A source shared, “They're taking things slow. But [they] seem really happy together."

The two sparked dating rumors after fans noticed that they posted photos with similar backgrounds on their Instagram Stories.

On New Year’s Eve, they wore seemingly coordinated black-and-white outfits and showed off their outfits separately in what looked like the same bedroom.

Gibelli also appeared to post a pic from Horstmann’s bed!

The pair made it Instagram official in the summer last year. Along with posting a series of photos, Blake wrote on Instagram, “Happy…Just so damn happy ❤️ @gianninagibelli/ If you are wondering how the hell this happened 😂 tune into @allstarshoreofficial on @paramountplus starting today 🍾."

Giannina also shared her own series of photos. She wrote, “My worst kept secret ❣️ See why I have been so happy this year on @allstarshoreofficial @paramountplus."

Giannina gushed about her beau, telling People magazine, “He's just such a genuine person, and he's just a delight to be around that I genuinely wanted to get to know him and to be around his energy, and he felt very comfortable. Within the first couple of hours of meeting him, we were already next to each other, like Velcro. We were like sticky tape, all the time."