Blake Horstmann Speaks Out in Support of Colton Underwood After Bachelor Comes Out as Gay

Getty Images

Blake Horstmann is speaking out in support of his friend Colton Underwood, after the former Bachelor came out as gay on “Good Morning America.”

Blake and Colton appeared together on Becca Kufrin’s season of “The Bachelorette,” and they both made the final four.

Horstmann told “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay he was “surprised” by the news, saying, “I did know he was going to make a big announcement… he did tell me that, but he didn't go into detail… I kind of had a feeling this is what it was going to be about but I didn't know exactly.”

Blake said he has reached out to Colton since the interview aired this morning. “I shot him a text, but I'm sure his phone is blowing up... but I'm sure I'll hear from him in the next couple of days. Hopefully we can chat to let him know what I think and how proud I am of him.”

Supporting his friend, he continued, “It's impossible for me to imagine what he went through and it's impossible for me to relate to his experience and I can't imagine hiding that secret from the world on national television, for years… his inner demons and the struggle he has had within himself… so I’m proud of him for being true to who he is and I hope he's able to give other people courage to do the same.”