Celebrity News April 14, 2021
Blake Horstmann Speaks Out in Support of Colton Underwood After Bachelor Comes Out as Gay
Blake Horstmann is speaking out in support of his friend Colton Underwood, after the former Bachelor came out as gay on “Good Morning America.”
Blake and Colton appeared together on Becca Kufrin’s season of “The Bachelorette,” and they both made the final four.
Horstmann told “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay he was “surprised” by the news, saying, “I did know he was going to make a big announcement… he did tell me that, but he didn't go into detail… I kind of had a feeling this is what it was going to be about but I didn't know exactly.”
Blake said he has reached out to Colton since the interview aired this morning. “I shot him a text, but I'm sure his phone is blowing up... but I'm sure I'll hear from him in the next couple of days. Hopefully we can chat to let him know what I think and how proud I am of him.”
Supporting his friend, he continued, “It's impossible for me to imagine what he went through and it's impossible for me to relate to his experience and I can't imagine hiding that secret from the world on national television, for years… his inner demons and the struggle he has had within himself… so I’m proud of him for being true to who he is and I hope he's able to give other people courage to do the same.”
Celebs React to Colton Underwood’s Coming-Out Journey, Plus: His Next Reality Show Revealed!View Story
Rachel and Blake applauded Colton for his honesty. Blake shared his reaction to watching the interview, saying, “He looked scared but also extremely at peace and excited to finally get this weight lifted off his shoulders so it was really cool to see… What hit really hard to me was when he said how when he was cast on ‘The Bachelor’ he thanked God. He was like, ‘I can finally find a wife and have kids, I know I’m not gay now.’”