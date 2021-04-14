Celebrity News April 14, 2021

Celebs React to Colton Underwood’s Coming-Out Journey, Plus: His Next Reality Show Revealed!

ABC

“The Bachelor” alum Colton Underwood is making headlines after coming out as gay — and it has also just been announced that he has signed a deal with Netflix for an unscripted series in which he will star.

In an interview with “Good Morning America’s” Robin Roberts that aired Wednesday, Underwood revealed that he is gay.

Underwood said, “I've ran from myself for a long time. I've hated myself for a long time. And I'm gay. And I came to terms with that earlier this year and have been processing it. And the next step in all of this was sort of letting people know."

After hearing Underwood’s revelation, many big names took to social media to offer their support.

Along with praising Robin’s interview, TV personality Andy Cohen tweeted, “You’re free now, @colton A toaster is on its way.”

Meghan McCain tweeted, “Sending @colton love, light, support and deep respect. It is real bravery to live your truth in this world. Thank you for being so open and courageous with your journey.”

After Colton's interview, Becca Kufrin — who passed over Colton on her season of “The Bachelorette” before he was chosen to be the Bachelor — told "Extra” in a statement, "I am inspired by the courage it took for Colton to share who he truly is, with not only his family and close friends, but with the world. He deserves nothing but love, acceptance, and support as he continues on this courageous journey."

See more reactions below:

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

More

More in Celebrity News