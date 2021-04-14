Celebs React to Colton Underwood’s Coming-Out Journey, Plus: His Next Reality Show Revealed!

ABC

“The Bachelor” alum Colton Underwood is making headlines after coming out as gay — and it has also just been announced that he has signed a deal with Netflix for an unscripted series in which he will star.

In an interview with “Good Morning America’s” Robin Roberts that aired Wednesday, Underwood revealed that he is gay.

Underwood said, “I've ran from myself for a long time. I've hated myself for a long time. And I'm gay. And I came to terms with that earlier this year and have been processing it. And the next step in all of this was sort of letting people know."

After hearing Underwood’s revelation, many big names took to social media to offer their support.

Along with praising Robin’s interview, TV personality Andy Cohen tweeted, “You’re free now, @colton A toaster is on its way.”

Meghan McCain tweeted, “Sending @colton love, light, support and deep respect. It is real bravery to live your truth in this world. Thank you for being so open and courageous with your journey.”

After Colton's interview, Becca Kufrin — who passed over Colton on her season of “The Bachelorette” before he was chosen to be the Bachelor — told "Extra” in a statement, "I am inspired by the courage it took for Colton to share who he truly is, with not only his family and close friends, but with the world. He deserves nothing but love, acceptance, and support as he continues on this courageous journey."

See more reactions below:

“Coming out” can be a terrifying, uncomfortable, and traumatizing experience because we still live in a world where we are made to fear the consequences of living freely. Let that sink in. So happy for @colton Underwood. His courage will undoubtably save lives today. ♥️ https://t.co/gAaYldPD9a — dan levy (@danjlevy) April 14, 2021 @danjlevy

All the best to you @colton .. life gets better standing in your truth!!! https://t.co/taLAiQVKMN — Loni Love (@LoniLove) April 14, 2021 @LoniLove

I’m happy for @colton. If you’re gay, be gay! I’ve been gay forever & I love it! https://t.co/vuDWy7HVap — billy eichner (@billyeichner) April 14, 2021 @billyeichner

Welcome to the community brother 🌈✨ — Demi Burnett (@demi_burnett) April 14, 2021 @demi_burnett

Happy for @colton for speaking his truth. We support you ❤️ — Onyeka Ehie (@onyekaehie) April 14, 2021 @onyekaehie

So proud of my buddy @colton I admire your courage to live your truth, and happy to call you a friend ❤💯 #coltonunderwood pic.twitter.com/6K2HdrhuOX — Johnny Bananas (@johnnybananas) April 14, 2021 @johnnybananas