New Couple Alert? Why Blake Horstmann & Giannina Gibelli Are Sparking Dating Rumors

Instagram

“The Bachelorette” alum Blake Horstmann and “Love Is Blind” alum Giannina Gibelli have everyone talking!

People reports they are “dating after recently meeting.”

A source shared, “They're taking things slow. But [they] seem really happy together."

The two sparked dating rumors after fans noticed that they posted photos with similar backgrounds on their Instagram Stories.

On New Year’s Eve, they wore seemingly coordinated black-and-white outfits and showed off their outfits separately in what looked like the same bedroom.

Gibelli also appeared to post a pic from Horstmann’s bed!