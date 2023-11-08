Getty Images

After a year of dating, Lori Harvey and Damson Idris are calling it quits.

On Tuesday, the couple announced their split in a joint statement. They told The Hollywood Reporter, “We are at a point in our lives where our individual paths require our full attention and dedication. We part ways remaining friends with nothing but love and respect for each other and the time we shared together.”

The two sparked breakup rumors since they stopped following each other on Instagram. Lori also cleaned up her Instagram, removing photos of Damson. To add more fuel to the fire, they reportedly arrived separately for Odell Beckham Jr.’s birthday party on Monday.

The breakup comes only months after Lori showed some love for Damson on his 32nd birthday. In September, she wrote on her Instagram Story, “Happyyyy Birthdayyyy twinnn!!!! I love youuuu.”

In February, Lori and Damson made their red-carpet debut at the premiere of his FX show “Snowfall” in L.A. That same month, Damson wrote a sweet note to Lori on Valentine’s Day, which read, “I realized it has been exactly 100 days since your beautiful silver dress. Thank God for that dance. Every day since with you by my side has been my favorite movie. I can’t wait till we hit 1000 months. Happy Valentine’s day baby. I love you. LUURVE."

Harvey and Idris first sparked dating rumors in December after they were spotted having dinner together at Olivetta in West Hollywood.