Steve Harvey’s Funny Response to Michael B. Jordan’s Elaborate Valentine’s Day with Stepdaughter Lori

What does Steve Harvey think of Michael B. Jordan’s extravagant Valentine’s Day date with his stepdaughter Lori Harvey? Steve shared his hilarious reaction with Jimmy Kimmel!

Steve wanted to make one thing clear from the get-go, “First of all, let’s be clear about something. He is a nice guy.” Then, referring to Michael’s status as People’s Sexiest Man Alive, he joked, “He is not the sexiest man alive to me. At all.”

Jordan went all out for Valentine’s Day, renting an entire aquarium and arranging a candlelit dinner.

Harvey joked, “Yeah, well good luck, homie, ’cause Valentine’s come every year. So I don’t know if you know how this works or not, but I don’t know how you gonna top that, but good luck, partner.”

The “Family Feud” host added, “It was really nice what he did. I’m happy for him. He’s a great guy. I met his father and everything, but that was a lot, I don’t know where he’s going from here, so hopefully maybe he’ll make ‘Creed 4,’ ‘5,’ and ‘6.’”

Of couse Jimmy wanted to know if Steve recommends his relationship books to Lori’s suitors. “I think it’s better if my daughters would read the damn book. That would be the smarter move. Look, man, when your kids grow up, they can make decisions on their own. I’m just happy that I can at least approve of one.”