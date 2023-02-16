Lori Harvey & Damson Idris Make Adorable Red-Carpet Debut

MEGA

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris officially made their red-carpet debut at the “Snowfall” premiere in L.A. Wednesday.

The adorable couple posed together, and Damson even gave Lori a kiss on her forehead!

It was a big night for Idris, who stars on FX's “Snowfall” as young drug kingpin Franklin Saint.

Harvey and Idris first went public in January, when they were spotted holding hands leaving Lavo in West Hollywood.

They also celebrated Valentine’s Day together. The Shade Room shared video of the pair kissing while out on a romantic date night.

Lori previously dated Michael B. Jordan. They split in June 2022 after more than a year of togetherness.

Michael recently told Rolling Stone of dating, "Of course I think about it, but I definitely want to try to be responsible with that, knowing how I wanted to be as present as possible.”