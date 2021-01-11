Michael B. Jordan & Lori Harvey Make It Instagram Official

Nearly two months after they were first spotted together, Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey are taking the next big step in their relationship!

On Sunday, Michael and Lori made it Instagram official.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

In Lori's post, she featured two Polaroids, captioning it simply with a heart and tagging Michael.

In Michael's post, he is looking in Lori's eyes in one grainy photo. In another one snap, he is wearing sunglasses while Lori stares at the camera.

The pics come weeks after the two were seen arriving for a New Year's celebration in Salt Lake City.

In photos obtained by The Sun, the pair wore coordinated outfits while getting off a plane and hopping into a chauffeured car.

In November, romance rumors started swirling after Jordan and Harvey were photographed landing in Atlanta, just one day before Thanksgiving. They had flown in from Los Angeles.

The two were seen deplaning down a staircase to the tarmac, where a chauffeured car was waiting to whisk them away.

They attempted to go unnoticed by wearing matching hoodies and masks. Jordan was seen carrying a suitcase and backpack while Lori held onto her handbag and pillow.

Over a year ago, Jordan was romantically linked to Snoh Aalegra after starring in her music video “Whoa.”

Michael kept it professional, telling "Extra," “It was a great time… We made it happen. I'm a big fan. Her album's awesome.”

Harvey previously dated rapper Future, but they seemingly called it quits over the summer.

Lori is the daughter of Marjorie Harvey, who has been married to Steve Harvey since 2007. Her biological father is not publicly known.