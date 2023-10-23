Charity Lawson Says ‘DWTS’ Is Making Her Think About Wedding Dance! (Exclusive)

ABC

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert went inside “Dancing with the Stars” rehearsals with Charity Lawson and her pro partner Artem Chigvintsev as they prepared for “Most Memorable Year” week.

All this dancing has gotten Charity thinking “a lot” about her future wedding dance with fiancé Dotun Olubeko, who she met on “The Bachelorette.”

She shared, “I come home sometimes from rehearsals and I’m like, ‘All right, Dotun, get into frame,’ but he’s so tall. I don’t know if we’re going to be able to do anything with that.”

Charity is “hoping” that Artem will give her “little tips” to help with the height difference.

Lawson also spoke about her contemporary number being inspired by her journey as “The Bachelorette” and finding love with Dotun.

When asked how emotional it’ll be, Charity commented, “I don’t know if I’ll necessarily cry in the dance… It might come up maybe after I perform… finally, like, releasing it all.”

Artem teased that their dance will begin with a surprise that will be a “DWTS” first!

Charity praised Artem for being a “phenomenal teacher,” adding, “He’s someone that I look up to a lot… I come into rehearsal, I’m in, like, the right mindset and I want to like do things right!”

Artem is “grateful” to have Charity as his dance partner.

As for how he gets the best version of Charity on the dance floor, Artem explained, “By tweaking certain things to bring that, so it’s been a learning curve for me.”