Charity Lawson Jokes About Dotun’s Snoring, Talks ‘DWTS’ Competition (Exclusive)

“Extra’s” Billy Bush spoke with “The Bachelorette’s” happy couple CharityLawson and Dotun Olubeko as they visited the Empire State Building during a whirlwind trip to NYC.

The couple had taken “close to a thousand” at the famed landmark.

Dotun commented, “I lost count. I’m blinded by the amount of flash photography that’s gone on in the last minutes.”

Things like this have made Dotun “slowly” less shy with the cameras. Charity quipped, “Don’t let him fool you, he actually is a natural.”

It was Charity’s “first trip” to the Empire State Building.

As for life after “The Bachelorette,” Charitycommented, “We’ve had too much fun. I think that’s our biggest problem, we’re having too much fun together.”

The pair have learned more about each other since the ending of the season. She revealed, “He’s a cute snorer. It’s like a gentle snore.”

Dotun shared, “She has so many cute little mannerisms. She like kicks her feet in the bed and she gets excited. She’s very expressive. It comes out of her feet when she’s in the sheets and it just flares up really fast.”

Charity noted, “It’s like a release, like I have to get so much energy out so it channels through all the way to the end of my body.”

When Billy mentioned the “palpable” chemistry that Charity and Dotun had, she replied, “Everyone has said that.”

Charity is getting ready to battle it out in the ballroom on the new season of “Dancing with the Stars.” Dotun is planning to “have dinner ready for her” after her endless hours of rehearsals.

Charity will be facing some tough competition from stars like Ariana Madix, Tyson Beckford, Alyson Hannigan, Jason Mraz, Jamie Lynn Spears and Mira Sorvino.