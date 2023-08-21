ABC

Big news for Charity Lawson! Not only did she get engaged on the Season 20 finale of “The Bachelorette”... it was just announced she’s joining “Dancing with the Stars”!

WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD

Charity had to choose between Aaron, Joey or Dotun... and in the end it was Dotun that won her heart!

While Aaron made a comeback after he was sent packing after hometowns, Charity said goodbye to him a second time on the finale.

As for Joey, he hoped to propose, but she had to let him know she was in love with someone else.

Lawson said, “I found love that’s deeper with someone else. And it won’t make sense in this moment and it’s hard. It’s hard to get these words out because the truth is, Joey, that I am in love with you.”

After letting Joey go, it was time for her to meet with Dotun for their proposal day.

He told her, “You have been able to make me feel so incredibly special. You have made me feel adored and validated and wanted. And to receive that from a woman of your caliber, Charity, I don’t think you understand what that means to me. But I’m certain that I want to spend the rest of my life showing you.”

Recalling their time in Oceanside, CA, Charity told him, “We shared that incredibly special moment that changed my life truly forever. When I looked in your eyes in that moment, I saw the man that respected me, that valued me, that adored me, but a man that I can love forever.”

Dotun shared, “The love that we have is perfect. And so, Ms. Charity Lawson, would you do me the honor of turning the fairytale into a reality?”

He then got on one knee and asked, “Ms. Charity Lawson, will you marry me?”

She said yes! The couple shared a kiss and she gave Dotun the final rose.

Ahead of the finale, “Extra’s” Melvin Robert caught up with Charity at the “Men Tell All” taping, where she revealed that she’s “very happy.”

On a scale of 1-10, she said her happiness is “off the scales.”

For now, Lawson shared that she’s “just getting prepared for what the next chapter of my life looks like. I'm just really excited to move on to the next thing.”