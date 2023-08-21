ABC

Joey Graziadei will be looking for love on Season 28 of “The Bachelor.”

Graziadei, 28, appeared on Charity Lawson’s season of “The Bachelorette” and was just sent home on Monday’s episode.

Joey was runner up to Charity’s new fiancé Dotun Olubeko.

After Joey learned the news on the finale, he told the cameras, “I want love bad. I think it’s just showing me how badly I want to be with someone else and get an opportunity to share life with them because that’s all I can think of. I just want to ask the universe, when is it going to happen to me?”

Now, the tennis pro from Collegeville, Pennsylvania is getting his chance!

In a promo video, Joey says, “I’m definitely the hopeless romantic. I want to be married. I want to have a love that lasts a lifetime. So I’m really ready to go on this journey.”