‘The Bachelorette’: Charity Lawson & Dotun Olubeko on Wedding Plans & ‘DWTS’ (Exclusive)

Just hours after millions watched Charity Lawson and Dotun Olubeko get engaged on “The Bachelorette” finale, the happy couple joined “Extra’s” Billy Bush to dish on their journey. Charity opened up about falling for multiple guys, while Dotun recalled the emotional final day before the proposal. Both also speak about their love and respect for runner-up Joey, who is the new Bachelor. Plus, Charity and Dotun talk thinking about wedding plans — they have a first dance song picked out! — and Charity’s next journey on “Dancing with the Stars.”