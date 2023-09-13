Charity Lawson Is Putting Wedding Plans on Hold During ‘DWTS’ (Exclusive)

ABC Television

“The Bachelorette’s” Charity Lawson is going from handing out roses to hitting the ballroom on “Dancing with the Stars.”

“Extra’s” Tommy DiDario spoke with Charity and her partner Artem Chigvintsev, joking that the dance training is prepping her for her wedding to Dotun Olubeko!

When asked if Dotun might make an appearance on the dance floor, Charity said, “Maybe, perhaps, we’ll see… I don’t want to give too much away.”

Charity is taking a break from wedding planning while competing on “Dancing with the Stars.” She noted, “That would be a nightmare.”

She stressed, “We are focused on ‘Dancing with the Stars,’ like the transition from coming from, you know, ‘Bachelorette’ into this and celebrating an engagement. We’re doing that all at the same time, but we’re going to focus on this. Once that’s said and done, then we can move on to hopefully wedding planning later.”

As for what the future holds, Charity is “riding the wave.”

Charity is “definitely” bringing home her dance moves to Dotun. She commented, “Showing him he’s a little dance partner at home.”