Television September 13, 2023
'Dancing with the Stars' Season 32 Cast Revealed!
ABC
Find out who is headed to the ballroom when “Dancing with the Stars” Season 32 premieres September 28 on ABC and Disney+!
“Good Morning America” announced the full cast Wednesday morning, and the lineup includes an Oscar winner, an NFL all-star, a former “Brady Bunch” actor, and more.
This season’s celeb and pro teams include:
- Supermodel Tyson Beckford with partner Jenna Johnson
- Marvel star Xochitl Gomez with partner Val Chmerkovskiy
- TV and film star Alyson Hannigan with partner Sasha Farber
- Social media and reality TV star Harry Jowsey with partner Rylee Arnold
- “The Bachelorette” alum Charity Lawson with partner Artem Chigvintsev
- “Vanderpump Rules” star Ariana Madix with partner Pasha Pashkov
- Grammy-winning singer Jason Mraz with partner Daniella Karagach
- NFL All-Star Adrian Peterson with partner Britt Stewart
- Singer and social media star Lele Pons with partner Brandon Armstrong
- Oscar-winning actress Mira Sorvino with partner Gleb Savchenko
- Actress Jamie Lynn Spears with partner Alan Bersten
- Real estate mogul and TV star Mauricio Umansky with partner Emma Slater
- Comedian and actor Matt Walsh with partner Koko Iwasaki
- “The Brady Bunch" actor Barry Williams with partner Peta Murgatroyd