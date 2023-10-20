Getty Images

Singer Maluma and his girlfriend Susana Gómez have some news to share!

The two are expecting their first child together.

Maluma broke the news while debuting his music video for “Procura” at a concert at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

The video features tons of footage of Maluma and Susana together. Near the end of the video, Maluma and Susana attend a doctor’s appointment, where they see their unborn baby in an ultrasound.

The pair are also seen at their baby shower atop The Edge at Hudson Yards, where they revealed that they are having a girl.

He confirmed the baby’s name will be Paris in an NPR interview, saying, “Paris, our beautiful daughter, she’s growing inside her mom’s belly and she gives me many reasons to keep dreaming… She’s everything to me right now.”

He and Susana even have matching “Paris” necklaces.

Maluma called it “perfect timing,” saying, “It's crazy. It’s a crazy feeling that only parents can understand… but I just love this feeling, and my days are brighter than ever.”

Maluma is excited for fatherhood, noting, “My dad’s like, ‘Wait till you hold her in your arms. Wait for that feeling, and then wait for them to start walking…’ It’s a beautiful journey, you know. I’m here to learn. I think these kids come into this world to teach us a bunch of things, so I’m ready to learn.”

Last year, Maluma expressed his desire to be a dad.

He told Page Six, “Of course,I want to have a family; I always dreamed about having children.”

While he was certain about having kids, he didn’t know if he wanted to “get married.” He explained, “I’m so young, you know, I don’t have to start thinking about it. But now I’m focusing on my career.”

Maluma and Susana have been together since the summer of 2020.

Last year, “Extra” spoke with Maluma, who called himself a “hopeful romantic.”

When asked if he had any Valentine’s Day plans, he commented, “We in Latin America or Colombia, we don’t celebrate Valentine’s Day, but I would say that I love celebrating love every day.”