Celebrity News March 19, 2023
Maluma Goes Naked in Miami: 'Almost Didn't Find a Photographer'
Music superstar Maluma revealed a new side of himself in Miami on Saturday — posing nude poolside!
Wearing nothing more than his distinctive tattoos and a grin, he captioned the series of revealing photos — his modesty protected by the photographer's strategically placed hand — "Casi no encuentro fotógrafa" / "I almost didn't find a photographer."
People magazine reports the Colombian singer is celebrating his entry into the Spotify Billions Club for songs with 1 billion or more streams, a feat he achieved with "Hawái."