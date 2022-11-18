Maluma & Nicki Minaj Collaborate on FIFA World Cup Song ‘Tukoh Taka’

FIFA has just released the global smash hit “Tukoh Taka” by Nicki Minaj, Maluma and Myriam Fares!

The song makes history since it’s the first FIFA World Cup song featuring English, Spanish, and Arabic. It will be the first-ever official FIFA Fan Festival Anthem, and is part of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Official Soundtrack.

In a statement, Maluma said, “I am so happy to be part of this FIFA World Cup™ anthem! I always dreamt of an opportunity like this. Representing Latin music on this global track alongside amazing artists that sing in English and Arabic, takes our culture to another level.”

Maluma and Myriam will be performing the song together live at the opening of Doha’s FIFA Fan Festival on Saturday, November 19.