Getty Images

Later this month, Maluma is kicking off the U.S. leg of his “Don Juan” world tour.

“Extra’s” Megan Ryte spoke with Maluma, who reacted to the recent trend of fans throwing things at performers onstage.

Maluma joked that he’ll be performing with a helmet “because you never know.”

Sharing a message for his fans, Maluma said, “If you guys on the tour, lease don’t throw me phones. If you’re gonna throw something, please throw things that are a little bit lighter.”

As for the vibes of his tour, Maluma summed it up as “L.A. hangster.” He added, “Don’t miss it.”

Maluma’s added a personal touch to his latest album “Don Juan.” He explained, “My real name is Juan Luis, so I try to build a character in every album I create in the studio.”

When asked if it’s an alter ego, Maluma answered, “I create these characters, these alter egos that I have every day because I like to separate my personal life a little bit.”

He added, “I try to find balance because I’m always working, always on tour. I’m always in the studio, so this small amount of time, I really appreciate it.”

Maluma noted that Batman would be an ideal alter ego.

As for all those sexy shirtless shots of himself on Instagram, Maluma commented, “I like being super real.”

Maluma admitted it takes a lot of discipline to get his hot body. He said, “Discipline is everything to me. I used to play soccer… That was super strict over there, like in the army, so I got this disciplined way of thinking and it helps me a lot… going to the gym.”