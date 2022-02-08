How Maluma Celebrates Valentine’s Day Every Day

“Extra’s” Renee Bargh spoke with Maluma and Owen Wilson about their new movie “Marry Me.”

Since the movie has some romance, do the guys have any special Valentine’s Day plans? Maluma commented, “We in Latin America or Colombia, we don’t celebrate Valentine’s Day, but I would say that I love celebrating love every day.”

“Valentine’s Day is every day. I do it not only with my partner, I would say I love celebrating love with my family, too. Calling my mother every day, calling my dad, sister, friends, and family and telling them that I love them. For me, that’s the real way to celebrate love, every day, like normal.”

Maluma was “proud” to declare himself a “hopeful romantic.”

As for Owen, he said, “My mother, she got married at 80 to a great guy and so the idea that, you know, you can always find love, I feel that’s a very hopeful message and it’s nice seeing how happy they are together.”

Maluma recently celebrated his birthday for “four days.” He admitted, “I was so tired, but I feel grateful [to] everyone who helped me celebrate.”

Another thing that Maluma is grateful for… having Owen and Jennifer Lopez as his co-stars for his acting debut. He said, “I feel honored… We had an amazing time.”

Owen opened up on what drew him to the project, saying, “I liked the idea of being able to work with Jen… just always have admired her.”

Both praised Lopez for “being disciplined” and “professional.”

Referencing the impact of social media on today’s world, Wilson said that he loved the “idea that life is happening out here, not on this little screen.”

Maluma also discussed creating the soundtrack for the movie, which includes the song “Marry Me.” He said, “I was in the middle of the tour, so I called the producers, the engineers, they came to me at the hotel. We wrote the songs… and then my part of ‘Marry Me.’”

Owen joked that he would record a duet with Maluma for the sequel.

Speaking of sequels, is there a possibility for a “Wedding Crashers 2”? Owen played coy, saying “You never know.”