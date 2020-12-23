Maluma to Perform on ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2021’

Getty Images

Get ready to ring in the New Year with help from Maluma!

“Extra” can exclusively report that Maluma will perform on “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2021” from the show’s Hollywood Party.

The festivities kick off at 8 p.m. ET on December 31. Ryan Seacrest will host from Times Square with help from Lucy Hale and Billy Porter. Ciara will emcee from L.A.

The night’s big performers include Porter, Cyndi Lauper, Jimmie Allen and headliner Jennifer Lopez.