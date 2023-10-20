Celebrity News October 20, 2023
Britney Spears Reacts to Memoir Media Frenzy
Britney Spears’ highly anticipated memoir “The Woman in Me” is making headlines — and it’s not even out yet!
On Friday, Spears took to X to weigh in on the media frenzy. She wrote, “My book’s purpose was not to offend anyone by any means !!!”
“That was me then … that is in the past !!!,” Britney emphasized.
Noting that “most of the book is from 20 years ago,” Spears added, “I have moved on and it’s a beautiful clean slate from here !!!”
While “some might be offended,” Britney pointed out that the book has “given me some closure on all things for a better future.”
She went on, “Hopefully I can enlighten people who feel particularly alone in most cases or hurt or misunderstood !!!”
Britney reiterated that she wasn’t trying to “harp on my past experiences,” which she believes “the press is doing.” She ended her noted, writing, “I have moved on since then!!!”
In the memoir, Spears drops bombshells about her three-year relationship with Justin Timberlake, including their abortion, her fling with Colin Farrell, and her decision to shave her head.