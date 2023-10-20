Getty Images

Britney Spears’ highly anticipated memoir “The Woman in Me” is making headlines — and it’s not even out yet!

On Friday, Spears took to X to weigh in on the media frenzy. She wrote, “My book’s purpose was not to offend anyone by any means !!!”

“That was me then … that is in the past !!!,” Britney emphasized.

Noting that “most of the book is from 20 years ago,” Spears added, “I have moved on and it’s a beautiful clean slate from here !!!”

While “some might be offended,” Britney pointed out that the book has “given me some closure on all things for a better future.”

She went on, “Hopefully I can enlighten people who feel particularly alone in most cases or hurt or misunderstood !!!”

Britney reiterated that she wasn’t trying to “harp on my past experiences,” which she believes “the press is doing.” She ended her noted, writing, “I have moved on since then!!!”