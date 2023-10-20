Getty Images

Britney Spears is spilling the tea on her fling with Colin Farrell in her new memoir “The Woman in Me.”

According to Time magazine, Britney details her passionate love affair with the actor, likening it to a “two-week brawl.”

She explains that she was fresh off her breakup with Justin Timberlake, calling the *NSYNC singer “a girl’s dream,” and writing, “I was in love with him.”

When Britney was ready to try dating again, a “club promoter friend” introduced her to Colin, she visited him on the set of a movie, and their short-lived romance began.

“Brawl is the only word for it — we were all over each other, grappling so passionately it was like we were in a street fight,” she writes.

When she hit the red carpet with Colin at his 2003 movie “The Recruit,” Spears realized she still had feelings for Justin.

She explains, “As I had before when I’d felt too attached to a man, I tried to convince myself in every way that it was not a big deal, that we were just having fun, that in this case, I was vulnerable because I wasn’t over Justin yet.”

Britney does confess “for a brief moment in time, I did think there could be something there [with Colin]. The disappointments in my romantic life were just one part of how isolated I became. I felt so awkward all the time.”

Colin had previously denied they were seeing each other. According to Entertainment Weekly, Farrell told reporters at the premiere of “The Recruit,” ”We’re not dating. She’s a sweet, sweet girl. There’s nothing going on — just mates.”

The pop star, however, told W magazine later that year, “Yes, I kissed him... He's the cutest, hottest thing in the world — wooh!... But it was nothing serious."

Colin and Justin aside, Britney also opens up about her 55-hour marriage to Jason Alexander.

According to Time, Spears recalls how she drunkenly tied the knot with him in Las Vegas.

"He and I got sh*tfaced," she writes. "I don't even remember that night at all, but from what I've pieced together, he and I lounged around the hotel room and stayed up late watching movies — 'Mona Lisa Smile’ and ‘The Texas Chainsaw Massacre’ — then had the brilliant idea of going to A Little White Chapel at three thirty in the morning."

The star continues, "People have asked me if I loved him. To be clear: he and I were not in love. I was just honestly very drunk — and probably, in a more general sense at that time in my life, very bored."

She reveals her family was furious and she quickly had the marriage annulled.

"They made way too big a deal out of innocent fun," she insists. "Everybody has a different perspective on it, but I didn't take it that seriously. I thought a goof-around Vegas wedding was something people might do as a joke. Then my family came and acted like I'd started World War III. I cried the whole rest of the time I was in Las Vegas."

She goes on, "My family was so against the wedding that I started to think maybe I'd accidentally committed a brilliant act. Because I realized: something about me being under their control and not having a stronger connection to someone else had become very, very important to them... Perhaps it's worth mentioning that, by this point, I was supporting them financially."

Fast-forward to 2022, and Alexander crashed Britney’s wedding to Sam Asghari and livestreamed it on Instagram.