Britney Spears’ Ex Jason Alexander Found Guilty of Trespass and Battery

Getty Images

Britney Spears’ ex-husband Jason Alexander was found guilty today of aggravated trespass and battery after he showed up to her wedding to Sam Asghari uninvited.

Alexander had entered no contest pleas to the misdemeanor offenses.

Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko announced the news in a press release, revealing he was sentenced to time served after 64 days in Ventura County Jail. A criminal protective order was also issued that prohibits him from coming within 100 yards of his victims.

The release states, “On June 9, 2022, Ventura County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the residence of Britney Spears after Alexander gained uninvited access to her property and entered her home on her wedding day. Alexander damaged a door and battered a security guard who attempted to remove him from the residence after he refused to comply with verbal commands to leave the premises.”

Back in June, sources told “Extra’s” Billy Bush that Jason, streaming live, was carrying a box cutter as he went through Britney’s house uninvited. Britney’s manager called 911... as Jason headed for the wedding tent.

On the livestream, Jason could be heard yelling Britney’s name and telling security that he was a guest at the nuptials.

Britney and Jason were married for just 55 hours in 2004.

Jason isn’t the only ex giving Britney trouble these days. She’s also in a public feud with Kevin Federline that recently culminated with him posting old, private videos of the singer talking to her sons.

Her attorney Matthew Rosengart told Page Six, “Mr. Federline’s abhorrent, ill-advised decision to post an old video of his 11 and 12 year old children was cruel, bottom of the barrel stuff.”

He added, “In addition to demeaning himself and violating societal norms, he has now also created various legal issues for himself including, but not limited to, implicating cyber-harassment and cyber-bullying statutes, among other things.”