Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals When She’s Walking Away from Hollywood

Ellen von Unwerth

Gwyneth Paltrow is keeping it red hot for Bustle’s beauty issue!

In the issue, Paltrow opened up about nepotism, her kids, and her plans for the future.

Gwyneth is hoping to sell her Goop brand in a few years. She shared, “We’re not ready to sell yet. I need a few more years.”

Paltrow noted that she’d be “happy” to step out of the limelight at the age of 55 if everything goes as planned. She said, “I will literally disappear from public life. No one will ever see me again.”

Gwyneth has lived in the spotlight for most of her life since her mom Blythe Danner and dad Bruce Paltrow both had successful Hollywood careers.

Paltrow weighed in on the current nepo baby culture discussion, calling it unjust.

She said, “Now there’s this whole nepo baby culture, and judgment that exists around kids of famous people… There’s nothing wrong with doing or wanting to do what your parents do. Nobody rips on a kid who’s like, ‘I want to be a doctor like my dad and granddad.’

“The truth is if you grow up in a house with a lot of artists and people making art and music, that’s what you know, the same way that if you grow up in a house with law, the discussions around the table are about the nuances of whatever particular law the parents practice. I think it’s kind of an ugly moniker. I just hope that my children always feel free to pursue exactly what they want to do, irrespective of what anybody’s going to think or say.”

Since turning 50, Gwyneth has become more comfortable in her own skin. She said, “I don’t give a f*ck what anyone says about me, thinks about me, this is who I am. I felt like 50 was a deepening into myself.”