Gwyneth Paltrow Compares Sex with Exes Brad Pitt & Ben Affleck

Getty Images

Gwyneth Paltrow is dishing on her past relationships with Brad Pitt and Ben Affleck!

The Goop founder opened up to “Call Her Daddy” podcast host Alexandra Cooper about their smooching skills — and even who’s better in bed.

Alex told her "We're gonna play a game: 'Brad or Ben,' it will be fun," and Paltrow immediately answered “Brad.”

Cooper was stunned, telling her, "I didn't even ask a question!"

During the quiz, Paltrow revealed they are both “good kissers,” before comparing sex with the actors.

“That is really hard,” the 50-year-old actress confessed. “Because Brad was like the sort of major chemistry, love of your life… and then Ben was, like, technically excellent.”

Gwyneth exclaimed, “I can’t believe my daughter, [Apple], is listening to this!”

During the chat, she chose Pitt as the more stylish and romantic ex, and Ben as the former boyfriend more likely to make her laugh or get in an argument with.

She insisted neither man is vain or high-maintenance, but said she felt Pitt was the better actor while also praising Affleck’s writing and directing.

For a round of “F**k, Marry, Kill,” Alex added Paltrow’s ex-husband Chris Martin to the mix.

Paltrow said, "Well obviously I'd marry Chris Martin because he gave me my two children, who are the loves of my life. So I would do that all again."

As for who she would sleep with again, she said Brad. And kill? Gwyneth answered, “Ben... God bless him."

Gwyneth also reflected on her past relationship with Pitt.

The stars met on the set of “Se7en” in 1994 and she called it “major, major love at first sight.”

They got engaged two years later, when she was 24 and he was 33.

"One night, we were on the balcony of this house we were renting in this little town in Argentina,” she said. "I wish I remembered exactly what he said, but he proposed. It was fantastic, I was thrilled. We had talked about it, but I was surprised in the moment, I remember that."

By 1997, they had called off the engagement. Paltrow said she was “totally heartbroken” over the split.

"It was the right thing at that time, but it was really hard," she said. "There were a number of things that had happened. He was nine years older than me, so he was far more… he knew what he wanted, he was ready to do it and I was kind of all over the place, so it was really one of those difficult things, where I felt like, 'Oh, my God, not only am I not ready, I’m not living up to the standards again.' It was a familiar refrain I felt about myself."

The next time she saw Brad, it was at the Oscars a few years later. She recalled, "I was so cognizant of him being there. I was like, 'Oh, my God, this is so scary and so awkward," she said. "He was, like, right there, and we hadn't talked in a couple of years. I think I even fumbled my words."

Gwyneth still has kind words for her ex, saying, "He's a great guy. He's wonderful, I really like him a lot."