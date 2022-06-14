Getty Images

More than 20 years after they called it quits, Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow still have a lot of love for each other!

The pair were together for three years before they called off their engagement in 1997.

The two are reflecting on their relationship in an interview for Paltrow’s Goop website.

Gwyneth brought up her dad Bruce Paltrow, who would have been more than happy to have Brad as a son-in-law. She shared, “I’ll never forget when we were engaged and he came to me one day, his eyes full of tears, and he said, ‘You know, I never really realized what they mean when they say you’re gaining a son. Like, I’m gaining a son.’”

When Paltrow said that they “didn't get married, unfortunately,” Brad commented, “Oh, man, everything works out, doesn’t it?”

Years after their breakup, Brad married Jennifer Aniston, but their marriage ended in 2005. In 2014, he tied the knot with Angelina Jolie, but they split in 2016.

Gwyneth married Chris Martin in 2003, but they “consciously uncoupled” in 2014. She is now married to producer Brad Falchuk.

Agreeing with Brad’s comment, Gwyneth noted, “Yes, it does. I finally found the Brad I was supposed to marry. It just took me 20 years.”

Pitt noted, “And it's lovely to have you as a friend now… and I do love you.”

Paltrow replied, “I love you so much.”

Pitt also showed some love for Paltrow’s dad, saying, “That man was funny. He was funny. And you guys were so funny together, ripping across the table, which was a rarity that I hadn’t experienced much, and I loved it. The fun you guys had was infectious. You could just see just how much he adored you.”

Brad also explained why Bruce had a “profound effect” on him, saying, “He really fostered your voice, your independence. He carved the way for you guys to be who you are. And I think that’s so important to parenting, you know? So the child is free to find out who they are and what they love and what they don’t. You guys were just so free in your conversations. And witty. And intelligent. And funny as f*ck.”

“He could be tough if he needed to be, but it would be rare — only if someone was out of line. And it would come with… not a slap on the wrist, but a little drop of wisdom, and he’d let you make the choice,” Brad elaborated. “That seemed to be his way. Just to offer you this wisdom and let you figure it out. And knowing to have that faith in your child — they’ll get there when they get there.”