Celebrity News March 30, 2023
Gwyneth Paltrow’s Attorney James Egan Reacts to Clark Kent Comparisons
“Extra’s” Billy Bush spoke with Gwyneth Paltrow’s lawyer James Egan after she won her ski crash trial.
Egan had his son on his mind as he was leaving the courthouse. He told Billy, “I’m going to see my 1-year-old son. He had his birthday during the trial and I haven’t seen him. He just learned to walk.”
Egan revealed that he saw his son on Saturday, which was the only time he’s seen him in the past two weeks.
Egan has been called Clark Kent during the trial. He said, “I’ve heard that, it’s weird.”