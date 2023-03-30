Gwyneth Paltrow Awarded $1 After Winning Ski Crash Trial

Getty Images

On Thursday, a verdict was reached in Gwyneth Paltrow’s ski crash trial.

A jury ruled in Paltrow’s favor, clearing her of any wrongdoing. She was awarded $1 as requested in her countersuit.

In the trial, a retired optometrist named Terry Sanderson was claiming Paltrow crashed into him on a beginner run at Deer Park Resort in Park City seven years ago.

While he sued her for $300,000 after an initial $3.1 million suit was dismissed, she countersued for $1 and incurred legal fees.

Sanderson's lawyer told TMZ that when Paltrow left the courtroom after the verdict was read, she told Sanderson, "I wish you well."

Earlier in the day, Sanderson’s lawyers presented closing arguments first, with attorney Robert B. Sykes telling the jury about witnessing a car accident in which one driver believed the light was green, when it was actually red.

“I tell you that story because so often people that are in these types of events have a totally different viewpoint,” Sykes said. “So, we don’t hold anything against Gwyneth or her viewpoint as sincerely expressed, but she’s wrong based on the evidence.”

He also said, “Gwyneth Paltrow, in this case, is not a liar. Terry Sanderson is not a liar, okay? Gwyneth is a good person, okay? She is a good mother and she loves her children and she is passionate about many things… I believe Gwyneth Paltrow when she says she believes, she says, ‘Terry hit me in the back.’ She believes it. It is a sincere belief. She is not a liar because of it, but the problem is a sincere belief doesn’t make it so.”

Meanwhile, Paltrow’s lawyer Stephen Owens declared, “He hit her, he hurt her, and now he wants $3 million for it. That’s not fair. The easy thing for my client would have been to write a check and be done with it, but what does that tell her kids? Just cost of business? No. Wrong. It is actually wrong that he hurt her and he wants money from her.”

After closing arguments, the jury began deliberations.

During the trial, Sanderson was presented with an avalanche of evidence that he went globetrotting after the incident, despite his injury claims.

He insisted, however, “It was part of the healing process. I was told by several neurologists and cognitive therapists, ‘Get back to your routine. The sooner you do that, the better you’ll be.’”