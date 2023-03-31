Is Gwyneth Paltrow’s Accuser Terry Sanderson Ready for Reality TV?

Getty Images

On Thursday, Gwyneth Paltrow accuser Terry Sanderson was in remarkably good spirits after losing out on what could have been a $300,000 payday.

Outside the courtroom, he spoke to reporters including “Extra’s” Billy Bush, who asked if reality TV might be next for Sanderson.

Sanderson shook his head, saying, “I don’t need that.”

Sanderson also revealed what Paltrow told him after the verdict was read and she was leaving the courtroom, “‘I wish you well.’ Very kind of her.”

When asked what the factors were going into the decision, Terry answered, “It should have been the facts of the accident because as I said, I brought absolutely the truth to the accident. There was no reason to wander from that and it still won’t, and I brought it for that reason. I wanted to see if justice prevails in those situations, but it becomes character assassination… It becomes things that you thought were long gone in your life, things from 30 years ago, 40 years ago, that should be meaningless.”