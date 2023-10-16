Getty Images

Over the weekend, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce stepped out for a night out in NYC.

The two didn’t hide their relationship, even holding hands for all to see while hitting up the "SNL" after-party at Catch Steak.

Once they were inside, the PDA fest did not stop.

A source told “Extra” that the two were “facing each other” at one point and Taylor “put her hands on [Travis]’ shoulders and kissed him.” He in return “put both of hands on her waist.” The insider added, “they were standing there holding onto each other, talking about what to eat, [and] kissed again.”

The two weren’t together the entire time. Taylor was spotted mingling with Ice Spice, who performed on “SNL.”

The insider noted that Taylor and Travis were “talking to everyone around them separately,” with Travis checking in with her periodically.

It was a late night for the couple since they didn’t sit down to eat until 3 a.m. and they “stayed till after 4 a.m.”

"They both seem very comfortable together," the source dished. "They both seem very happy and smitten with each other. It seems very genuine. They were both smiling all night, super-friendly and talked to everyone."

The insider described Travis as a "total gentleman" since he was "opening car doors" and "making sure [Taylor] is good."

Both Taylor and Travis made appearances on “Saturday Night Live,” which was hosted by Pete Davidson. Taylor introduced a performance by Ice Spice, while Travis appeared in a skit lampooning the NFL's over-the-top focus on Taylor whenever she attends his games.

"When we get back, we are gonna speak with someone who actually wants to talk football," Kenan Thompson's character said at the end of the skit, cutting to a shot of Travis on a mock sideline adding, "Yes! Please!"

Kelce had recently admitted he found the NFL's focus a bit too much.

Though the two were barely on the episode, it was all anyone could talk about on social media!

Just days ago, Taylor jetted from L.A., where she premiered her "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" concert movie, to Kansas City to cheer on Travis in the Chiefs' Thursday Night Football matchup against the Broncos.