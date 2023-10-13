Getty Images

A month after announcing their split, Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness reunited for his 55th birthday!

On Thursday, Jackman took to Instagram to post a pic of himself at Polo Bar in NYC.

He wrote, “Thank you ALL for the birthday love!!! I’m reading your messages, seeing the special videos and experiencing all the feels. 🥹.”

While he didn’t post a pic with Deborra-Lee, his rep confirmed to Page Six that she was present for his birthday dinner, which was also attended by their kids and "a few close friends." The rep said, "Yes, it’s true. It was a lovely evening.”

Another source added, "Very happy time [had] by all. Think it was good birthday.”

Earlier in the day, Hugh was spotted on a walk with his close friend Ryan Reynolds and his wife Blake Lively in NYC.

Last month, Hugh and Deborra-Lee broke the news that they were separating after 27 years of marriage. They told People magazine, “We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth."

They continued, “Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives.”