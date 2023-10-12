Getty Images

Jeannie Mai and Damon Wayans Jr. are hosting the new game show “Raid the Cage.”

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with Damon and Jeannie, who is currently on a social media break amid her split from rapper Jeezy.

Jeannie called the break “necessary,” saying, “In general, we are so consumed… We don’t even want to give it to our kids; why do we want to give it to ourselves? Being able to turn off the noise allows you to hear the voice you really should be listening to, which is yourself!”

Damon is into detoxing from social media here and there too. He quipped, “It makes me itch, but I detox.”

Leave it to Damon to help keep her distracted! They are now co-hosts of “Raid the Cage,” which mixes trivia with a wild grab-and-go prize spree.

The cage has Rolexes, Jimmy Choo boots, ATVs, Birkin bags, golf carts, and MacBook Pros.