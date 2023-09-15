Getty Images

It looks like “The Real” host Jeannie Mai and rapper Jeezy are over after two years of marriage.

Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports Jeezy filed for divorce in Atlanta at the Fulton County Superior Court.

Based on the court docs, Jeezy noted that they have a prenup in place.

Jeezy listed their date of separation as July 21.

He is requesting joint custody of their daughter, Monaco, 21 months.

Jeannie and Jeezy first sparked dating rumors in January 2019 after Malika Haqq posted a photo of them together during a hangout with Trey Songz and Lori Harvey.

At that time, Jeannie addressed the photo on “The Real,” saying, “Jeezy and I hang out. He's very special to me, so we don't really have a label to define what it is we're doing. We're just having a good time together.”

They got engaged in 2020.

Jeezy popped the question to Jeannie at his Los Angeles home, where they were quarantining.

At the time, Mai's rep told the magazine, “Jeannie and Jay were set for a trip to Vietnam this April. What Jeannie didn't know is that Jay was planning to propose. Instead, Jay decided to bring Vietnam to Jeannie with a surprise quarantine date night in his home filled with Vietnamese food and decor.”

Months after the engagement, Mai opened up on their wedding plans on her “Hello Hunnay” web series.