Jeannie Mai Jenkins Welcomes First Child at 43

Getty Images

“The Real” co-host Jeannie Mai Jenkins, 43, is a first-time mom!

On Tuesday, Mai Jenkins announced that she welcomed her first child with husband Jeezy.

Along with a pic of a baby blanket, Jeannie wrote on Instagram, “I asked God for a life of love and happiness. He sent me my family.”

Without revealing their newborn’s name, she added, “Baby Jenkins is here 🍼❤️.”

Jeannie broke the news in September that she was pregnant. On the Season 8 premiere of “The Real,” she said, “I can definitely say that our Real fam is growing, and it’s been really hard to keep all of these secrets for you guys because we’ve had so much to reveal here at the show, including the fact that I am pregnant!”

When Loni Love asked how she felt breaking the news, Jeannie said, “It feels surreal because this is the same home that I said so many defiant things. You know, I was like, ‘I know exactly what I want, I know exactly what kind of woman I want to be,’ and I always said I’d never be a mom.”

She continued, “And there’s so many reasons now that are coming to fruition as to why I would have said that then, but I do know that you never say never, and that love can really change you, and I’m so thankful to be on a show that’s really helped me to grow and to evolve and to see myself differently than I would have ever imagined seeing myself.”

Mai Jenkins added, “This is the only place, honestly, when Jeezy and I were talking, I was like, ‘I’ve got to come home and tell my girls.’ I’ve got to come home and tell the girls that have always accepted me at every stage of my life, have been through my ups and downs, and have always encouraged me to a place where I feel like you’ve all individually always told me to, if I wanted to be a mom, I’d be an awesome mom.”

Jeezy is also a dad to three other children from past relationships.

Jeannie and Jeezy tied the knot last year at their Atlanta home. At the time, Mai Jenkins told Vogue, “After Jeezy’s mother unexpectedly passed, we quickly learned that life is too short. And at the end of the day, Jeezy and I really just wanted to become husband and wife.”