‘The Real’ Co-Host Jeannie Mai Finally Reveals Her Baby’s Gender

Jeannie Mai gave birth a few weeks ago, and now she’s finally revealing her baby’s gender!

“The Real” star announced during Wednesday’s show that she’s the mom of a baby girl. The info dropped while she was chatting with co-hosts Garcelle Beauvais, Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love and guest co-host Tommy Davidson.

The 43-year-old shared, “Okay, so I am very excited to share that Monaco Mai Jenkins is a girl!”

Mai said she is certainly looking forward to being a mom, especially a girl mom, but explained, “I’m still just so overwhelmed with, you know. I can’t explain to you how many visions jumped into my head this moment I put that little girl into my hands. I thought about my relationship with Mama Mai. That already, I can’t wait to have that bond with Monaco. I also thought about all the things that I didn’t learn as a little girl, that I can’t wait to teach my daughter now. There’s just so many reasons why raising a little girl is such an honor to me. I would have been happy with anything, but to have Monaco, I can’t tell you, I feel chosen. It’s emotional and I can’t wait to raise a really strong, loving, empathetic, humorous, fashionable, fly, little girl.”

She also shared how her and husband Jeezy chose the name before the baby was even born, and said that there is a meaning behind the name, though she didn’t reveal what the meaning was.

The former stylist had previously shared that she thought she would never be a mom or ever even thought she’d want to be a mom.

When she broke the news of her pregnancy on “The Real” last year, she opened up about what led her to change her mind, “And there’s so many reasons now that are coming to fruition as to why I would have said that then, but I do know that you never say never, and that love can really change you, and I’m so thankful to be on a show that’s really helped me to grow and to evolve and to see myself differently than I would have ever imagined seeing myself.”