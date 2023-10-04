Kevin Spacey Rushed to Hospital After Suffering Heart Attack Symptoms

Getty Images

Kevin Spacey was in Uzbekistan for the Tashkent International Film Festival on Monday when he experienced heart attack like symptoms.

The actor was taking a tour of the Afrasiyab Museum when his left arm went numb, and he was rushed to a local hospital.

Spacey later got the all-clear to return to the festival, and opened up to the audience at the closing ceremony about what happened.

In a video posted by The Sun, Kevin says, “I was looking at these extraordinary murals on the walls and I suddenly felt my entire left arm go numb for about eight seconds.

“I shook it off, but I immediately told the people I was with and we went immediately to the medical center.”

Kevin had to undergo a “variety of tests,” and an MRI, but said “everything turned out to be completely normal.”

He said he was thankful it wasn’t “anything more serious.”