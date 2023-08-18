Elton John & Kevin Spacey Dine Together Weeks After Actor’s U.K. Trial

Elton John is spending time with Kevin Spacey after the actor was found not guilty of sexual assault last month at a trial in the U.K.

The stars dined together with Elton’s husband David Furnish and others at La Petite Maison in Cannes, France.

The band the Snugglers shared video of the dinner on Instagram, writing, “We had the chance to perform for those absolute legends : Sir @eltonjohn & @kevinspacey! In this clip sir Elton is singing with us @lapetitemaison_nice ❤️🥰🤩 feeling blessed 😇.”

The sighting comes after Elton and David testified as part of Spacey’s defense at the U.K. trial.

On July 26 a jury in London found Spacey not guilty of seven sexual assault offenses and two other sexual offenses.

Afterward, Spacey told reporters outside, "I am humbled by the outcome today," adding, "I am enormously grateful to the jury for having taken the time to examine all of the evidence and all of the facts carefully before they reached their decision."

That decision was delivered on the actor's 64th birthday.

According to CBS News, the case was brought by four men and involved alleged assaults that took place between 2001 and 2013. Spacey pleaded not guilty and had adamantly denied the allegations.