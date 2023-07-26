Kevin Spacey Cleared of Sexual Assault at U.K. Trial

Getty Images

Kevin Spacey has been cleared of sexual assault in a UK trial.

On Wednesday, a jury in London found the 64-year-old not guilty of seven sexual assault offenses and two other sexual offenses.

The Guardian reports Spacey looked emotional after the verdict and hugged his lawyers.

According to CBS News, the case was brought by four men and took place between 2001 and 2013. Spacey pleaded not guilty and had adamantly denied the allegations.