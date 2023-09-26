Instagram

Just days ago, Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs became first-time parents!

On Monday, Becca revealed the name of their baby boy.

She wrote on Instagram, “Benson Lee Jacobs Kufrin cracked our hearts wide open on September 21, 2023. No amount of words can begin to capture the amount of love and awe we have over this tiny man. We are forever changed with this one’s abundance and can’t believe we are parents to this gift.”

Along with the post, Becca included the first photos of their bundle of joy. She added, “Benson, Benny for short, is after the town where my father was born and raised. Lee is for Thomas’s father who sacrifices so much for this country and others. And Jacobs Kufrin is pretty self explanatory but we wanted both parts of us to make this little one whole ❤️.”

She ended her post, “Now we’re off to go cry again over how much we love him.”

Over the weekend, she took to Instagram to announce Benson’s arrival, writing, “Soaking in all of the love and snuggles for the time being but we have a new little pumpkin.”

The picture also featured a “Baby Sleeping” mat.

Becca announced she was expecting their first child in April.

Alongside a montage, she wrote on Instagram, “Party of 5 coming September 2023. Little Bebe, we can’t wait to meet you, hold you, and watch you grow. We already love you to the moon and back - mom & dad.”

The montage included pics of Becca and Thomas with their two dogs.

The pregnancy news came six months after Thomas popped the question to Becca while they were at the beach in Ojai, California.

Becca was the first to propose in late May of 2022.