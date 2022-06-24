Becca Kufrin Reacts to Haters After Her Proposal to Thomas Jacobs (Exclusive)

Getty Images

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay is dishing with the hosts of Bachelor Nation’s hottest podcasts!

It was a blast from the past for Lindsay to talk to Becca Kufrin, her former co-host from the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast. Kufrin now co-hosts with Michelle Young as they take fans behind the scenes of all things Bachelor.

Rachel wanted the scoop on Becca’s engagement to Thomas Jacobs. Kufrin shared, “It just came to fruition… I knew he was also planning something and he still wants to propose, so I didn’t want to take away from that… but I was like, ‘I wonder if he is going to beat me to the punch?’” She added, “I didn’t get down on one knee but asked him to marry me on May 15.”

She also revealed some of the negative responses she got from haters after the engagement. “There has been some comments of people saying, ‘That’s not right’ or ‘She’s desperate’… Logically, that thought process doesn’t make sense to me, so I just tune them out, I just tune all the haters out… I knew from a public standpoint people were going to be like, ‘What the heck? That’s so different.’”

Lindsay also chatted with her husband Bryan Abasolo about the “Talking It Out” podcast he co-hosts with Mike Johnson.

Bryan shared, “These important issues that come up, these cultural moments and personal stories, and what we do is take those and take a deeper dive and unpack those with the cast members.”

If you’re looking for even more juicy gossip, there is the “Click Bait” podcast with Bachelor favorites Joe Amabile, Natasha Parker, and Tia Booth.

Natasha revealed her dream guest is Rihanna, saying, “Riri, where you at, girl?” Joe added with a smile, “I’m going to say Rachel Lindsay.” While Tia shared she would like the two new Bachelorettes, Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey.