Instagram

Comedian Dane Cook, 51, and fitness instructor Kelsi Taylor, 24, are officially married!

Over the weekend, the pair tied the knot at a private estate in O’ahu, Hawaii.

In a statement to People magazine, Cook said, “We chose Hawaii because it has such a special place in our hearts and our relationship. It was one of the first trips we ever went on together and we continue to go back often. It’s such an oasis, and we couldn’t be more excited to have spent our wedding week surrounded by the beauty of Oahu.”

The “intimate” wedding was attended by 20 guests.

He shared, “We envisioned something that was more along the lines of a gathering of our closest family and friends. Something intimate, connected, and filled with fun. We decided to do a full week vacation with a wedding right in the middle, and we wouldn’t want it any other way! Nothing better than spending this special time with all of our favorite people.”

For her big day, Kelsi wore a gown by Grace Loves Lace and Amina Mauddi heels.

She dished, “It was one of the first dresses I tried on, and I immediately fell in love with it. There’s just something about the simplicity and comfort of it and the beautiful stitching design and detail. So happy to have found this gem!”

Kelsi walked down the aisle as Train’s hit song “Marry Me” played. She noted, “Every time I heard this song it made me so emotional. I knew it was the pick for the ceremony.”

The pair opted for “traditional vows.” Kelsi said, “He has the best way with words, and I knew I wouldn’t even be able to match up to his delivery. I also really just wanted to keep our more intimate vows private and to give him a handwritten letter the morning of.”

After their nuptials, the pair continued to keep the party going with a reception, which included ‘80s music. She explained, “We both grew up listening to the '80s and it’s such a massive part of our life! We’ve always bonded over it.”

Taylor added, “Our wedding is an absolute dream come true. It is exactly what both of us envisioned. Staying in a beautiful home next to the ocean, saying our 'I dos' in the lush green grass under the palm trees with the best view, and all of our favorite people there to witness.”

Of their life as a married couple, Dane emphasized, “My mom, Donna, always instilled in me that the person you love and who loves you back, you have to be a team. Championing each other, supporting one another through life’s ups and downs. With Kelsi that’s been at the core of who we are since we became a couple. I’ve long imagined having a family, a home filled with laughter and dogs, and most importantly feeling the mutual desire to embrace this life, sharing the adventure.”

Cook is looking to “building a life and home together and a family of our own.”

Earlier this month, “Extra’s” Melvin Robert spoke with Dane, who was “very excited” to get married. He commented, “She’s love. She’s compassion. She’s an incredible human being.”

A year ago, Dane popped the question on York Beach in Maine after five years of dating.

"I was so ready to ask her,” he told People magazine. “I was completely Zen about it. The evening of the proposal was incredibly beautiful, the weather was perfect, sunset was spectacular, and I was just quite simply very happy."